By Ifeanyi Olannye

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed shock over the demise of Prophet TB Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor commiserated with the Joshua family, members of the church and the Ondo state government.

He describing Joshua’s death as a huge loss to the Christian community in Nigeria and across the world.

Okowa said the deceased would be sorely missed for his humble teachings, meekness and wise counsels, and particularly for his good heart and grandiose philanthropy.

The governor urged the family and the church to be consoled by the virtues of humility, service to humanity and sound biblical teachings that the deceased espoused, working in the Lord’s vineyard until his final call.

“It is with great sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta commiserate with the Christian community, the Joshua family and the entire SCOAN on the passing away of the renowned televangelist, Prophet Temitope Joshua.

“He was a strong voice in the Christian community where he commanded great following, performed miracles and taught the word of God with passion.

“His death, no doubt, is a great loss not just to his family and the Synagogue Church of All Nations, but to our country and beyond as his teachings and support to the less-privileged would be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his church and entire Christendom for his soul to repose peacefully and for the fortitude to the family to bear his demise,” Okowa.

NAN