By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has said that the Yoruba oracle, Ifa, indicted politicians over the crisis in Nigeria.

The monarch said this on Sunday at his palace in Ile-Ife while marking the end of the Annual World Ifa festival.

Oba Adeyeye warned politicians to desist from acts that could further worsen the security situation in the country.

He warned that politicians desist from bad practices like lying, corruption and other vices that could ruin the country.

The Yoruba king described Ifa as the voice of God and its pronunciations must be followed while sacrifices must be offered to avert evils as prescribed by Orunmila.

“In 2019, Ifa said there would be a pandemic but the world paid little or no attention, tagging it as idol worshiping. But the COVID-19 came to prove it right, thank God that we were spared from the evil wave, he said.

“Also last year, Ifa said there would be several agitations like we have across the country today, we have prayed and we shall keep praying.

“In the corpus named OseKaran, Ifa revealed that most of our challenges are the handiwork of desperate politicians. Ifa warned them sternly to desist from their evil ways or wait to face the wrath of Olodumare.

“Above all, Orunmila said there won’t be war and all challenges currently facing us as a country would soon be a thing of the past and we shall emerge prosperous very soon.” The Ooni said.