Polaris Bank has unveiled 136 graduate trainees of its coveted Polaris Graduate Intensive Training (PGIT) programme into its employment.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Lagos on Friday, the Managing Director/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike said the successful completion of the program, marks the beginning of the career journey of the 136 successful candidates.

He admonished the graduands to embrace Polaris Bank’s corporate goal of building the safest, most robust and digitally-enabled Bank whose products, services and platforms, enrich user experience.



The CEO told the new graduate trainees that: “you are having a date with history today you are our first virtual trainees and also the first set of employees to join us during/after COVID-19.”



Mr. Ike advised the graduands to imbibe team spirit which has become the hallmark and traits in Polaris Bank. He informed the new staff that the Bank operates an open-door policy to all its employees, customers and other stakeholders.



Earlier, the Bank’s Group Head of HR & Strategy, Mr. Taiwo Olupeka, disclosed that the training adverts/notification put out to the public, received over 31,000 applicants.

He said out of the 2,000 invited for the entry test, 136 made it to the intensive training stage in two separate batches. He assured management of the Bank that the 136 graduands have what it takes to lift the Bank to the next level.



The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates of participation to all the graduands and special prizes for outstanding graduands.



Augusta Ndeche who emerged as the best student in batch A of the PGIT said, “despite all the distractions, we made a commitment to follow through because we wanted to be Enablers, Tastemakers, Pathfinders and Disruptors. As we begin our career as bankers, I urge us all to be an epitome of integrity and to always strive for excellence.”

On the other hand, Olalekan Adeyinka who was the best student in batch B of the PGIT said, “Though the training was quite intensive, the facilitators made it exciting and less arduous. We were guided through the rich Polaris Bank culture and values, adding that the positive atmosphere also encouraged fast learning that boosted our skill set for the task ahead.”



Also, Osamudiamen Ekhator, who was the first runner up said: “The virtual teaching experience made the lectures more intense. However, we easily adapted to the new environment due to the facilitators’ positive outlook and skill with passing knowledge.”

While Abraham Enabulele, the second runner up remarked that: “The ambience and teaching process was industry standard. This gave us the opportunity to be exposed to Polaris Bank culture, values and expectations.”

The top 6 best graduating students of the two batches of the PGIT were: Olalekan Adeyinka; Augusta Ndeche; Enabulele Abraham; Abraham Faustine Osamudiamen Ekhator and Ibrahim Temitope

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, and services, across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.

