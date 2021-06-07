By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Netflix has teamed with the Obamas, former President Barack and former first lady Michelle to create a cartoon aimed at teaching children civics.

The animated series titled ‘We The People’ is a 10-episode cartoon featuring three-minute music videos covering civic topics such as taxes, citizenship, elections, and bills.

A number of top recording artists have lent their voices and talent to the show, including Janelle Monáe, Bebe Rexha, Lin-Manuel Miranda among others.

Co-executive producer of the animation Kenya Barris, described the series as “an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.”

The trailer of the series was released this week as the show will premiere on July 4. It refers to the show as a civics remix.

The show will give young children insight into government and the part citizens play in it.

“Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs and some tips for the kitchen,” Michelle Obama wrote, according to The Seattle Times.

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young, she wrote.