By Abankula

The Buhari-led government continues to dig in on its Twitter ban as foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama summoned envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the EU.

In standard diplomatic practice, Onyeama plans to use the meeting to condemn the envoys over their comments on the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Crisis Monitoring and Public Communications Division of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the summons in a statement today.

“I am directed to inform that following the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government and Press Statement issued by some Heads of Diplomatic Missions Accredited to Nigeria on the subject matter, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the affected Ambassadors to a meeting today at noon.”

“The venue is Minister’s Conference Room, 8th Floor.”

Last Friday, Canada, EU, UK, US, and the Republic of Ireland in a joint statement said banning a system of expression is not the answer to government’s problems with Twitter.

“The diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media.”

“We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline.

“Banning systems of expression is not the answer. These measures inhibit access to information and commerce at precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less, communication to accompany the concerted efforts of Nigeria’s citizens in fulsome dialogue toward unity, peace and prosperity.

“As Nigeria’s partners, we stand ready to assist in achieving these goals.