By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has issued a directive to all broadcasters to suspend their Twitter handles and stop using the platform as a source of information gathering.

The acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, issued the directive in a statement on Monday titled: “Suspend Twitter handles.”

NBC noted that the decision followed the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

They note that the platform was used persistently for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The Commission then directed the broadcast stations to “de-install Twitter handles and desist from using the platform.

“Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately, the statement reads.

“In Compliance to the above directive, Broadcasting Stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programs Presentation especially phone-in.

“Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the Commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations.

“Also, Section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than crime and anarchy.

“Attention is also drawn to section 5.6.3 of The Code which requires Broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a user-generated content (UGC).

“Note that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronize the suspended Twitter as a source of its information therefore strict compliance is enjoined.”