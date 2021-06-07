Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government has made Nigerians lose money and a source of income for others.

The governor stated this on Monday while featuring on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ program.

He said the decision to ban the microblogging site was affecting the youth but he won’t take a stand whether President Buhari is wrong or right.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari must have taken the decision based on the information he received.

Sanwo-Olu added that the government can sign ‘rules of engagement’ with the San Francisco-based social media giant on Twitter usage in Nigeria.

He said, “People are losing money but there are also security issues. Let us be circumspect and not throw the baby away with the bathwater.”

“Regarding the specifics around Twitter, I cannot sit down here with all of the responsibilities that I have and fly (sic) the commander in chief of the armed forces. He would have the prognosis and security information that I do not have. I cannot begin to say that was he’s done is right or wrong.

Lagos is hurting, our youths are hurting, Nigeria is hurting, let us understand the issues and put it behind us so that we don’t politicise it–Sanwo-Olu on Twitter suspension

“What I see is that on both sides, there are issues that can be resolved between Twitter and the (Federal) Government and I think what they’ve done is not a ban but a suspension. So, in the period of suspension, let us sit down…we need to have that conversation with them (Twitter).

“In other climes, they sign some underlying agreements on the rules of engagement. I am not sure that is happening here. Having said that, the Federal Government can also handle things a lot better because of the number of e-commerce, because of the number of youths that are doing a lot of things on the internet and we cannot throw that away.

“I believe there could be better restraint and management from both sides. In the next one or two days, let us see that happen. Lagos is hurting, our youths are hurting, Nigeria is hurting, let us understand the issues and put it behind us so that we don’t politicise it.”