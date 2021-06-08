By Nimot Sulaimon

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday, deactivated his Twitter account.

He announced this on his Facebook page this evening with a screenshot of his activity.

This is following President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that the use of Twitter in Nigeria, be suspended.

However, the question that comes to mind, is how AGF Malami was able to access Twitter before deactivating his account.

Recall that the Twitter URL has been suspended by all Internet Service Providers in the country.