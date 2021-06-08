By Abankula

BudgIT Nigeria, along with other civil society organisations on Tuesday openly joined the growing population of Nigerians defying the dictatorial ban of Twitter by the Buhari regime.

BudgIT announced their defiance in a tweet: WE WILL KEEP TWEETING!

“We wish to categorically say that we do not know any law that the act of sharing information breaks, and will continue to use Twitter, other social media platforms, & other media channels to demand ACCOUNTABILITY”.

BudgIT is Nigeria’s civic tech organisation, raising the standards of transparency, citizen engagement and accountability most especially in public finance.

It released a powerful statement, signed by many leaders of Nigeria’s civil society, why it could not be encumbered by the Buhari Twitter ban.

Read the statement: