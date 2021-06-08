By Nimot Sulaimon

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters at Gwagwalada New Layout area of Abuja.

In a statement released by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity, the nine suspects were arrested following credible intelligence.

The suspects are Teddy Agbam, Abdullahi Abdulsamad, Abdullahi Abdulrasheed, Ehije Miracle Julious, John Amajeh Stephen, Okorie Kalu Udo, Abrebor Promise, Abdulazeez Amin and Habib Abdulateef.

Items recovered from them are laptops and mobile phones. They were also found with substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other drugs.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.