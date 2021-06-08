Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, has told the Buhari-led administration that he cannot be intimidated.

Mbaka made this known in his Sunday message after he confirmed that the operatives of the Department of State Services stormed Adoration ground to invite him to Abuja.

Although details of why the intelligence unit summoned the priest were not stated, Mbaka questioned why he was invited for speaking the truth to power.

Mbaka had said Buhari should resign or be impeached after accusing him of bad governance but the cleric believed that should not be a good reason to be invited by the DSS.

Mbaka said, “I got a call on Thursday that the DSS people from Abuja came here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja; over what? What I cannot understand is how the mother church in Nigeria could be cowed.

“The mother church is both a lamb and lion. The Bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the just man do?

“I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha; I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face; I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yar’Adua; I am being used by a supernatural spirit called the Holy Spirit.

“If they are attacking me here and there, even from those that should save me, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us? Only God can be God. I heard the security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter.”