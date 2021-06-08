In death, CAN, PFN fight T.B. Joshua: No condolence messages days after

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Three days after his death, the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) are yet to send condolence messages to the family of the founder, Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua.

Joshua died on Saturday night, a death that shocked the whole world.

Prominent Nigerians, such as President Muhammadu Buhari, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others have condoled with Joshua’s family, but the Christian bodies in Nigeria have not condoled with the family.

When Dare, a son of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, died PFN and CAN mourned and sent condolence messages.

But in the case of Joshua, the two bodies have kept mute for three days now, refusing to send messages.

It is understood that many years back, PFN and CAN disowned Joshua and refused to admit him into their fold.

To them, Joshua was not born again and that his miracles could be from somewhere else.

But former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode had once said most Nigerian preachers were jealous of Joshua because of his soaring fame which was why they were persecuting him.

Reacting to PFN’s refusal to send condolence messages to Joshua’s family, the founder, Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu said the association hates T.B. Joshua while he was alive and till death, they still hate him.

Speaking further, the CEO of Ovation Magazine said the association should have in mind that everyone would die someday.

In his words; “Seriously no word from the Christian community in Nigeria regarding the death of TB Joshua. Even in death he is still hated. “Does he really need any validation… All souls will die.”