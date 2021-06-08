Sheik Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, and a former military officer, on Tuesday, declared that bandits are tired and want peace.

The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar during in a chat with DAILY POST said bandits were ready to lay down their arms if they get a genuine partnership from the government.

In his words: “Yes, it’s very true because bandits are saying they were pushed into banditry by circumstances.

“If they have a genuine partner, they are ready to stop it; they are tired and want peace.

“As regards their ongoing activities, you realize that even when soldiers are fighting and a ceasefire is declared, it takes a long time before they stop fighting.

“We are able to see about 80 per cent of the big ones and then some small splinter groups which we could not meet because due to circumstances as we cannot go into the bush again.

“But generally, they are ready for peace, in fact, we have gathered their representatives, discussed with them, and they said they are ready but need a genuine partner. Politics is the cause of this issue.”