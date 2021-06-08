By AbdulFatai Beki

The Kwara House of Assembly has passed the State Sports Commission Amendment Bill sent for consideration by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Information, Youths, Sports and Culture at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, Committee Chairman, Mr Olumide Awolola (APC-lsin), stressed the significance of the bill to sporting activities in the state.

He said all the stakeholders in the sporting world, who attended the public hearing on the bill canvassed for its passage since it would further boost sports development in the state.

Thereafter, the House Leader, Mr Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji (APC-llorin Central) moved the motion for the adoption of the report.

The Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi later read the bill for the third time which led to the final passage.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, (APC-Ilesha/Gwanara)directed the Clerk to forward a clean copy of the bill to the governor for his assent.

NAN