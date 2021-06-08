Motorists, commuters in pains, as Lagos APC, police shut Acme Road for two weeks

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For the past two weeks, Acme Road, a major industrial hub in Ogba area of Ikeja has been under siege by the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Lagos State Police Command.

The police have shut the road for two weeks now preventing motorists, workers from carrying out their activities. The action of the police has caused extreme gridlock on Part of Acme Road, Wemco Road as well as Ogba.

The road was blocked few metres before getting to the APC Secretariat and after the secretariat with barriers to prevent motorists from accessing the road.

Workers on Acme Road using public transport are forced to alight before the APC Secretariat, cross the barrier on foot and then board another bus to First Gate, paying double fare.

Owners of private vehicles are forced to make use of Wemco Road to link Agidingbi and then to Acme Road. This has led to traffic gridlock on Wemco Road down to First Gate.

Asides those working on Acme Road, the popular road serves as a link for those working at the Secretariat, Alausa to link Agidingbi and then proceed to Ojota, Obalende, among others.

What the closure of the road has caused is that traffic has been diverted to Wemco Road with untold hardship and pains as motorists could stay on this gridlock for hours.

The popular Acme Road was shutdown the moment the APC held their sham Local Government primary elections with attendant violence and killings two Saturdays ago.

The primaries were marred by imposition, leading to fear that the APC secretariat would be razed by aggrieved party members.

The police, in connivance with APC leadership in Lagos, thus barricaded the busy road, inflicting pains and anguish on passers-by and motorists.

On Tuesday, PM NEWS reporter confronted the police officers barricading the road on why the popular road had been blocked for two weeks, one of them said the order was from the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu and he did not say anything more and turned the reporter back to drive through the gridlock on Wemco Road.

When contacted Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi said the action the command had taken was for the good of the people and security reason.

He did not disclosed what security breach would warrant the closure of a popular road for two weeks, punishing motorists and commuters who are not politicians.

In his words: “Whatever action the command has taken is for the good of the people and for security reason, nothing more, that is my reaction.”

Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo did not pick calls made to his phone by PM NEWS.

Worst still, the Lagos State Government has not done anything to salvage the situation. The LASTMA officials directing traffic in the area are over-stretched and they are complaining bitterly.

Angry motorists have taken their time to lash out at the Lagos State Government, the APC and the police over the harrowing experience they are made to go through on daily basis following the closure of the road and demand immediate re-opening as they have no business with APC and its sham primaries.