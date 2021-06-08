The Nigeria Labour Congress in Nasarawa has rejected the partial implementation of N30,000 minimum wage in the state.

Mr Yusuf Iya, Chairman of NLC in the state, made this known on Tuesday in Lafia.

“The government only wants to implement minimum wage for workers on GL01 to 06, without the corresponding consequential adjustments for other grade levels.

“Let me make it categorically clear that the implementation made by the Nasarawa state Government negates the principles and procedures of minimum wage implementation.

“Implementation of minimum wage required that there must be a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) duly signed by both parties or employers and employees and a template must be adopted for reference purpose.

“A copy of the agreement must be domiciled at the office of the Hon Minister of Labour and Employment, but non of the requirements has been fulfilled in Nasarawa State,”the NLC chairman said.

He alleged that Local Government workers on GL 01 to 06 were sidelined.

“What this means is that any graduate who joins the service of the state on GL08, will not benefit from the minimum wage.

“The so-called implementation is just a mirage. With this implementation, only 3,300 workers will benefit out of the 16,000 workers and the union cannot accept this,” he said.

The NLC Chairman said already the union has issued a 21-day notice of strike and subsequently issued a seven-day notice after the first one expired in line with labour laws.

He explained that if the government fails to do the needful after the expiration of the seven-day notice on Wednesday, the union would embark on an indefinite strike action.

He further explained that the Traditional Council of Chiefs had intervened and appealed that the union should give them till Thursday June 10, to meet with the governor with a view to addressing the problems.

Mr Zakka Yakubu, Accountant General of Nasarawa State had on June 3, announced a partial implementation of the minimum wage for workers on GL01 to 06.