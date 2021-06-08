Ogun LG poll: APC chieftain sues for peace among aspirants over primaries

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, has appealed to all the aspirants that participated in the party’s screening and primaries to pick the chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the upcoming local government election in Ogun State to be calm and continue to maintain party cohesion.

Speaking against the backdrop of the final list of successful candidates released by the state party hierarchy, Oyegbola-Sodipo, who also contested for the party’s ticket for the chairmanship position for Abeokuta North Local Government, said the unity of the party is the most important priority now because division within the party could rob APC the desired overwhelming victory in the upcoming election.

‘‘We must accept that in every contest, there must be a winner, and there must be a loser. Our party leaders at Local Government, the state APC and the Governor of our state, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun have made the final decision on the screening and party primaries conducted by the APC screening committees across the 20 LGAs in Ogun State. I believe the decision they have made is in the best interest of our great party. So, we must respect their decision as faithful party men and women.

‘‘I call on my fellow contestants, therefore, to let us close ranks. What is paramount for us at this time is how we can mobilise resources and support for APC and its candidates to win the election. We can only achieve this if we unite, and unity is only possible if we can all give peace a chance. As the saying goes, a house divided against itself cannot stand,’’ he advised.

Oyegbola-Sodipo also called on the aspirants to reach out to their supporters and followers to see the outcome of the screening exercise and the primaries as part of party politics, encouraging them to queue behind the APC chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the July 24 election.

‘‘As progressives, we should have great faith and confidence in our leaders and the party. It is expedient, therefore, that we all unite and queue behind our next chairmen and councillors. Let us go back to our teeming supporters and tell them that, we must accept this decision by our leaders,” he added.