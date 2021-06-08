Ondo state displaced Lagos on Monday as the state with the most COVID-19 cases, reporting 30 new ones.

Overall, the state has recorded 3,341 cases and 64 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 49 cases were logged on Monday by five states.

This took the caseload to 166,816, out of 2,180,444 samples tested.

Lagos, the most hit state recorded 15 new cases, to hit 59,210 cases overall.

Kaduna reported two cases, while Gombe and Adamawa had one each.

According to NCDC, the country’s active cases stood at 1,509 and death toll unchanged at 2,117.

Meanwhile, 358,239 out of the 1,966,548 who took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, have taken the second dose.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) made this known in its COVID-19 Vaccination Update of June 7.