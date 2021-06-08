The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday mourned the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, who died on Sunday in Lagos.

Coming under Order 43, on the floor of the Senate, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice, representing Ondo North Senatorial District where the late clergyman hailed from, informed the Red Chamber officially of his demise.

Boroffice, who is the Deputy Majority Leader, recalled Joshua’s selfless services to the nation, while he reeled out his catalogue of interventions through his ministry locally and abroad.

He said: “Prophet Temitope Joshua Balogun epitomised a true Nigerian spirit. He was religiously tolerant who welcomed all people of different faiths and believed in the unity of Nigeria.

“The late Prophet T.B Joshua was an illustrious son of Ondo State who contributed his quota to the development of the State. He sponsored educational projects; he largely provided succour to the society. The late Prophet T.B Joshua was renowned for his humanitarian services in key areas like community support, scholarship, disaster education, and support.

“For many years, late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua sponsored feeding programmes for widows, orphans, physically challenged and the less privileged in the society.

“His contribution to peace and stability of the nation was quite mind-boggling and he has committed huge resources to life-changing and rehabilitation programmes of former Niger Delta militants.

“He was a major promoter of sports in Nigeria as he established Emmanuel Soccer Academy for some of the talented footballers and some of the footballers have made Nigeria proud in the international football competition.

“He was a good ambassador of Nigeria as he sponsored a combined team of Medical experts to Haiti to offer medical services.

“Furthermore, the late Prophet extended humanitarian aid to Ecuador and built schools in Ecuador. He also significantly promoted tourism in Nigeria.

“He was a consummate and compassionate Nigerian who supported community development in great measures and paid his dues to nation-building.”

The lawmaker further explained that the Federal government did recognise his contribution to the nation, and was conferred with the Order of the Federal Republic.

“In view of his great contribution to the development of Nigeria, the Federal government of Nigeria honoured the late prophet with the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2010. Since then, it has been a call to great service, in Ondo North Senatorial district and Ondo State in general.

“He lived a selfless and impactful life and left a legacy of service and sacrifice.”

Reacting to the motion, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, called for prayers saying what was happening in the last few weeks calls for God’s intervention.

A one minute silence was observed at the request of the motion.