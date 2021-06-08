Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho on Monday evening paid a solidarity visit to Igangan, in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo state.

The visit came on the heels of the Saturday night attack on the town by herdsmen.

In the attack, 11 people were killed and many properties, including a petrol station and the palace of the king were destroyed.

Igboho’s spokesman Olayomi Koiki shared a video of Igboho’s arrival in the town, and his welcome by a cheering crowd, some on motor bikes.

Ighoho waved to people from a white Toyota Hilux.

Igboho’s spokesman Olayomi Koiki said the visit of Igboho was to assess the level of destruction witnessed in the town and to also relate with the people.