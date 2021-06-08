The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, said the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, should be a reminder of life after death and salvation.

The late prophet is the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and popularly known as TB Joshua.

The Media Assistant to CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Lagos, urged people to occupy themselves with causes that could earn them eternal life.

Oladeji, while expressing condolences over the demise of the late televangelist; described his home calling as a reminder to all mortals that there is a time for everything.

He reminded Nigerians that God created man for nothing other than to worship Him, saying materialism and the quest for affluence seem to preoccupy peoples’ time other than things of salvation.

“A time to be born and a time to die. That’s what the Bible says.

“He has played his own role on this side of the Jordan and he has relocated, we should, therefore, be conscious of the fact that death is unavoidable. You can’t run away from it.

“When it is time, you go. The important thing is to sleep in the Lord. Those who lived as Christians will reign with Christ and those who do otherwise have to spend their eternity in the Lake of Fire.

“Our hearts go to the family and the church he left behind. May God console and comfort them in this trying time,” he said.

The spokesman, who also condemned the spate of violence in the country; tasked citizens to place national interest above personal and ethnic interest for peace and development.

The popular Nigerian pastor died early Sunday, June 6, six days to his 58th birthday.