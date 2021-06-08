Senior pastor and founder of Christian Life Ministries, Jackson Senyonga, has described Prophet TB Joshua’s death as a victory to the body of Christ.

Senyonga, who pastors one of the Largest Churches in Uganda, also described Prophet TB Joshua as the “biggest witch in Africa.”

Senyonga made the remark while insisting that TB Joshua’s death is a victory for Nigerians and Africans.

Addressing his members, he accused the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) of “sacrificing” many.

The clergyman while celebrating TB Joshua’s death recounted how the deceased tried to attack him.

“TB Joshua sacrificed a lot of people while thinking his soul is worth more than that of others.

“TB Joshua’s death means victory, he was fake, destroyed lives of thousands and was the biggest witch in Africa.

“He has been doing well until he came here to destroy Senoita. TB Joshua came here to bewitch me but God punished him,” he said.

Senyonga also insisted that “heaven doesn’t rejoice when a sinner dies, TB Joshua’s death, however, means many will also go.”

TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn Joshua, had disclosed that her husband died after conducting a service in his church.