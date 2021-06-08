DAAR Communications PLC has vowed to challenge the National Broadcasting Commission’s directive on the suspension of Twitter as announced by the Federal Government.

The owners and operators of Africa Independent Television, Raypower FM and Faaji Radio, made this known in a statement issued on Monday.

The management said the issue will be decided in court once the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is over.

Although AIT, Raypower and Faaji Radio have suspended the use of their Twitter handles but believed the NBC violated their rights.

NBC, in a statement on Monday, had directed all broadcast stations across the nation to suspend their patronage of Twitter and stop using it as a source of news.

The directive also demands that they deactivate their accounts on the microblogging site.

This followed the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the use of the platform for ‘activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria’.

NBC quoted from Sections 2 (1), 3.11.2 as well as 5.6.3 of the NBC Act.

Read DAAR’s full response: PRESS RELEASE BY DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC