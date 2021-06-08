An Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Aminullahi Akorede on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to declare a day of national prayers to collectively tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

Akorede, who is the Coordinator, League of Muslim Health Practitioners, Ekiti chapter, made the call in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that there was an urgent need to seek God’s divine intervention in spite of the spirited efforts by the government, the police, military and other stakeholders to curb the killings, kidnappings, insurgency, armed robbery and other vices.

“We cannot rule out God’s intervention no matter the wisdom, energy and financial commitment toward curbing these menace, especially through prayers,’’ Akorede said.

The cleric noted that the challenges were becoming too enormous for the government to shoulder alone, hence the need for support by the citizens and prayers to achieve results.

He commended the present administration for the prompt deployment of troops, police and other security agencies toward tackling insurgency and banditry in some flashpoints across the country.

“Apart from the menace of corruption in high places, which has crippled our economy, the incessant killings and kidnappings are a major threat to our existence as a nation.

“The rate of accidents across major highways with its attendant casualties have also become a source of concern to religious leaders.

“It is one thing to channel adequate resources toward tackling these challenges, but it is another important aspect for it to yield the desired results.

“What I am saying, in essence, is that there is urgent need to declare a day to engage every citizen in prayer by the government.

“The prayer should be prioritised by Nigerians irrespective ethno-religion, tribal, cultural or political affiliations, even in our workplaces.

“Through the prayers, we should seek forgiveness and repent of our past misdeeds, turn a new leaf away from ungodly activities.

“More importantly, seek God’s divine intervention on critical challenges of insurgency, communal killings, rituals, armed robbery, accidents and so on.

“When this is done, the desired unity and socio-economic transformation envisioned for our dear country will be actualised,” he said.

Akorede urged Nigerian politicians to close ranks, irrespective of political background, saying the interest of the country should be a topmost priority.