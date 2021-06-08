By Abankula

Wizkid has done a quiet tweaking with his brand name by upgrading to Big Wiz.

However, the change has only been carried out on Instagram.

On Twitter and Facebook, the Grammy winner retains his Wizkid@Wizkidayo brand.

In December 2019, Wizkid announced on Twitter a plan to change his name and also get married.

The artist with real name as Ayodeji Balogun said he would do the rebranding after one more musical album.

But he didn’t do so, even after several albums.

Many of his fans have been mounting pressure on the Ojuelegba crooner to shed the image of kid, as he is now a big man.