Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the reinstatement of three commissioners and three board chairmen of state agencies.

On June 1, Matawalle sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello and all 23 commissioners with immediate effect.

The reinstatement is contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, the state Head of Service and acting Secretary to the State Government in Gusau on Tuesday.

Those reinstated are Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sufyanu Yuguda, Commissioner for Finance and Hajiya Fa’ika Ahmad, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs.

Matawalle said the Chairman of the state’s Pilgrims’ Welfare Commission, Alhaji Alhaji Abubakar S/Pawa has been reinstated.

Others are Abubakar Sodangi, Executive Chairman, Zakat and Endowment Commission and Alhaji Ali Muhammad-Dama, Executive Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue Service.

Matawalle suspended the Emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar, and the district head of Nasarawa Mailayi, Bello Wakkala, with immediate effect.

Matawalle further ordered investigations into the activities of the suspended traditional titleholders.