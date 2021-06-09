By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Bayelsa Livestock Management Committee (BSLMC) has impounded 34 cows in Yenagoa, the state capital for violating the anti-open grazing law.

Chairman of BSLMC, Mr David Alagoa, told journalists that the herders chose a convenient time in the night to graze.

He noted that some of the cattle were spotted grazing on farmlands.

Alagoa who also doubles as Commissioner of Agriculture in the state said the committee would follow the anti-open grazing law to the letter.

He maintained that the impounded cattle would remain in the custody of the committee until the herders paid the prescribed fine.

Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Mr Agberebi Akpoebi, also said BSLMC was working in synergy with its local government operatives to see that the anti-open grazing law in the state is fully enforced.

He said local government officials alert them of herdsmen movement and they take the necessary steps to ensure there is no open grazing anywhere.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations in Bayelsa, Mr Aminu Alhassan, said that a lot of sensitisation had been carried out before the committee started to enforce the law.

“The management of the situation is very clear. We were all part of the law that brought about the anti-open grazing and we are very conversant with it.

“We have sensitised everybody and the way we have done it now, even the least person in the business of livestock is fully aware.

“We have just started taking actions to ensure that the law takes its course so that nobody can truncate it,” Alhassan said.