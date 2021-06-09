By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and producer of web series “Mama and Papa Godspower”, Nonso Kalango has unveiled her debut feature film, a romantic drama titled ‘Verified’.

The new movie will be directed by ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’ director, Ramsey Nouah and co-produced by popular comedian Nosa Afolabi popularly known as ‘Lasisi Elenu’.

Kalango in a recently held press conference revealed that the film will center on women empowerment, and will premiere in 2022.

In her words; “It talks about women supporting women, women empowerment… A lot of girls feel like they are unable to share things with other women.

“‘Verified’ is a story saying, I can pick up my phone and call a friend and say this is what is bothering me and she will be concerned.”

Lasisi Elenu also added that “‘Verified’ tells a story of the women of today and there is so much about the film that is yet to be revealed, and we will reveal them.”

The film is scripted by Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu, produced by Chris Odeh and co-produced by Lasisi Elenu, Ramsey Nouah and Okoli-Okpagu.