Another Nigerian Pastor Korede Komaiya acquires a jet

Pastor Korede Komaiya, Senior Pastor, The Master’s Place International Church, popularly called Pastor KK has acquired a jet.

The Master’s Place International Church, one of the fastest growing Churches in Nigeria, headquartered in the City of Warri, Delta State.

A photo of Komaiya was displayed on the Instagram page of Therealchurchgist where he showed the level he was in 1996 and 2021.

In 1996, the photo portrayed Komaiya preaching the gospel profusely and then in 2021 sitting comfortably inside a jet.

He wrote: “This was me in 1996 preaching with vigour, power and grace under a batcher at N’jamena Tchad and now 2021 in a private jet.

“We did not arrive here by accident. The entirety of my life has been a walk of faith and by consistent practice of the covenant. The covenant works!”

The popular pastor has thus joined the league of pastors owning jets in Nigeria.

Apostle Johnson Suleman recently disclosed that he bought his third jet during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Bishop David Oyedepo, presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide also own a jet, the same with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, among others.