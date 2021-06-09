By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed a Screening panel for the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

The committee would screen candidates to determine who will be the flag bearer of the party in the election.

Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) made the announcement on Wednesday.

The committee would be led by Ikechi Emenike as Chairman while Augustine Utuk would act as Secretary for the committee.

Other members of the committee are Eugene Odo, Ben Angwe, Kemi Nelson, Ahmed Aliyu and Adeolu Akande.

The inauguration of the committee has been scheduled for Thursday 10 June 2021 at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The APC governorship aspirants include Andy Uba, George Moghalu, Chidozie Nwankwo, Johnbosco Onunkwo.

Others are Azuka Okwuosa, Ben Etiaba, Paul Orajiaka, Geoffrey Onyejegbu and Maxwell Okoye.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said political parties contesting the election should conduct their primaries between June 10 and July 1 2021.

The governorship election in the state will take place on 6 November 2021.