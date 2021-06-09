Baba Suwe, others get N500m compensation from Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday presented N500 million compensation to popular Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, known as Baba Suwe [and several others whose properties were demolished in Ikorodu to pave way for ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe Road expansion project.

Sanwo-Olu presented the cheques to those affected at the official unveiling of the newly upgraded Ijede Road.

The total sum of money paid as compensation by the state government was N500 million.

Baba Suwe got N3. 1 million as compensation for his demolished property while Malok Petrol Station got N100 million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36 million, Igbe Central Mosque Degolu Junction got N8 million, among others.

The project commissioning was the first phase of upgraded Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), which was 6. 05km.

Ijede Road is a major strategic road that cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and it is the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura Towns and other 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government.

Sanwo-Olu, while speaking at the commissioning of the road said it was a promise fulfilled.

He said his administration had delivered yet another road that would made life more comfortable and meaningful for citizens .

According to him, in December 2019, government was in the area to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede Road, saying that on that occasion, he made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18 months.

“At that time, we did not envisage the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the ensuing lockdown on the way we work and implement our projects. We also did not envision the EndSARS protests that degenerated into the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“Despite these challenges, and the dwindling financial resources of the state, brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on private and public sector businesses, we have, however, kept our promise and the rehabilitated Ijede Road (Itamaga-Ewu Elepe Section) is being delivered today as scheduled.

Sanwo-Olu added: “Today, we will also present compensation cheques to some of the affected people whose properties had to give way for the Igbogbo-Igbe Road Expansion Project. This speaks to the fact that ours is a responsive government alive to its responsibilities to deliver the greatest good to the greatest number.

“Not only are we interested in bequeathing this major road infrastructure to the people of Ikorodu, we are even more determined to ensure that we do this in the most honorable way, by ensuring that those whose properties have had to make way for this project to be realized are appropriately, and transparently, compensated.”