President Muhammadu Buhari was on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, presented with the first-ever Made in Nigeria mobile phone during the FEC Meeting at the State House, Abuja.
See photos below.
President Muhammadu Buhari was presented with Made in Nigeria Mobile hands set by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo during the FEC Meeting at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 9TH 2021
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo with Made in Nigeria Mobile hands set during the FEC Meeting at the State House, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JUNE 9TH 2021
