President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 9th June 2021, presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting, at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari during the meeting swore in the Federal Commissioners of the National Population Commission and Federal Civil Service Commission.

The president during the meeting was also presented with the First ever Mobile Phone made in Nigeria by HMTI Otunba NIyi Adebayo.

