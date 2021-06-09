President Buhari presides over a virtual Federal Executive
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, 9th June 2021, presided over a virtual Federal Executive Council Meeting, at the State House, Abuja.
Buhari during the meeting swore in the Federal Commissioners of the National Population Commission and Federal Civil Service Commission.
The president during the meeting was also presented with the First ever Mobile Phone made in Nigeria by HMTI Otunba NIyi Adebayo.
President Buhari with the First Ever Made in Nigeria Mobile
9th June, 2021.
