FG inaugurates Oniru PHC, promises more partnership

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire said the Federal Government would continue to partner with Iru kingdom in Lagos State for infrastructural development.

She stated this on Tuesday at the inauguration and hand-over ceremony of a primary health centre at Oniru in commemoration of the first Year Coronation Anniversary of Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland.

Orelope-Adefulire said that goal 3 of the SDGs was for good healthy and wellbeing, adding that if the resident of Iru kingdom are healthy, they would be wealthy.

She said that the Office of the SDGs would continue to support the Lagos State Government to do more in the area of health infrastructure.

“I promise you that we will continue to partner with Iru kingdom on infrastructural development to make it a model local government in Nigeria.

“We have done our bit by providing this facility, the onus is on you now to come and patronise this place. Don’t sit at home whenever you are ill, come to the health centre so that the doctors can diagnose you and give you drugs.

“I am very happy for a day like this where we all gather for the inauguration and handover this health care centre for the people of Iru kingdom, in commemoration of the one year anniversary of Kabiyesi on the throne.

“The primary health centre will service the people of this community as first point of call for health service delivery. Kabiyesi approached me about six months ago, wrote to us and requested for this and as part of what we do is intervention programme on providing infrastructure that is lacking to the people, especially at the grassroots.

“This facility links to goal 3 of the SDG, which is good health and wellbeing. We are happy to deliver this to this community on behalf of the kabiyesi and the Lagos State Government,” Orelope-Adefulire stated.

She urged the residents of the community to utilise and take maximum advantage of the project and stop patronising quacks and avoid self medication.

In his remarks, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos commended the Oniru for his exemplary leadership in the last one year.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by Mrs Solape Hammond, the Special Adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goal.

“I heartily rejoice with and congratulate Oba Lawal on this first year anniversary commemorating his ascension to the throne of his ancestors.

“The past one year has no doubt been beneficial to the people of Iruland as attested to by the various projects and interventions you have initiated and influenced.

“This include the streetlights installed within Oniru estate as well as this Oniru estate primary health centre, which is being handed-over today.

“Your Royal Majesty has demonstrated exemplary leadership and I must say that Iruland and the good people of Lagos are proud of you,” he said.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the conception and completion of this Primary Health Center was therefore no surprise, and showed the zeal, passion and dedication the Oniru has towards promoting the good health and well-being of his people.

He said it underscored the Oniru’s support for the Health and Environment pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda with the objective of ensuring that every Lagosian has access to good healthcare service.

The governor said that the centre would, therefore, complement the administration’s vision in the healthcare sector by ensuring that the basic health care needs of the people of the area were adequately catered for.

“As a government that is committed to the wellbeing and welfare of the people, we are currently investing resources towards delivering world-class service to Lagosians at our various health institutions across the state.

“As you are aware, work is currently ongoing on the biggest paediatric hospital project in Nigeria here in Lagos,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Executive Chairperson, Iru – Victoria Island Local Council Development Authority, Mrs. Rasheedat Adu commended the office of SDGs and the Oniru for setting up the health centre.