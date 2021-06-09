By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Youth Service Corps office in the Federal Secretariat, Asaba, Delta State was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

The fire began in the morning causing panic among workers at the office.

The State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Olutayo Samuel, said everything in the office was destroyed.

“What happened this morning (Tuesday) is very unfortunate. I got a call that our office was on fire and I quickly rushed there; I don’t know how the fire gutted the office. Nobody can ascertain what exactly caused the fire.

“Virtually everything there got burnt; everything in the office got damaged. All the documents were burnt to ashes, but we have back-up. You know this is the technology age, so everything is in our system.

“Coincidentally, we took some of our systems to the camp and they are still at the camp; so, there will be no setback, because we have them in the system.

“I cannot put a cost to it now, but it is a colossal damage. But by the grace of God, no life was lost, because that is the most important thing. I feel good because whatever was damaged can be replaced.”