Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed, in a sweeping move, has sacked all commissioners, his chief of staff, Ladan Salihu and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Sabiu Baba.

The sack notice was released today by special adviser media, Mukhtar Gidado, who survived the axe.

The sack affected almost all political appointees, leaving few survivors.

Gidado’s statement read: ” The Governor has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special advisers, except the following:

“Advisers on Security, National and State Assembly Liaison, Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity are retained.

“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.”

Bala Mohammed thanked all the sacked officers for their contributions to the state.