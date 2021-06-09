By Abankula

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who had threatened to prosecute Twitter users, did the surprising on Tuesday.

He also breached Buhari’s Twitter ban, by side-tracking all the tech walls to log on to his Twitter account.

And he then deactivated it.

The Twitter ban became effective from Saturday, a day after Information Minister, Lai Mohammed announced the dramatic ban.

It followed Twitter’s removal of two tweets by President Buhari, in which he threatened violence against insurrectionists, in the eastern part of Nigeria.

Twitter said the tweets violated its rules.

The Nigerian government said Twitter must treat President Buhari under a different rule and accused Twitter of double standard.

Malami, who had said the suspension, that was not backed by any known law, must be respected announced on Tuesday that he had deactivated his Twitter account.

He announced this on his Facebook page this evening with a screenshot of his activity.

How did he do it without violating the ban?

The disclosure attracted over 10,000 comments by Tuesday night, as many wondered how he deactivated the account, except via the VPN backdoor.

Here are some:

“So you’re among those accessing Twitter through the back door? Oya prosecute yasef(Sic), wrote Prudens Tia.

“Almighty Malami, well done on”, Kehinde Adegbite said.

Omobolanle Adeyemo said: Are we supposed to clap for you?

Alambo Datonye Fred: “You have broken the law for secretly using Twitter when FG banned it. You have to submit yourself for prosecution.

And Tunde Akogun summed it all: How did you deactivate your account? Moron!