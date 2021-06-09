Agency Report

Kanye West and Russian model Irina Shayk have sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together in France on West’s birthday on 8 June.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper and the model were pictured together in Provence, France, where they are staying at luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel.

Kanye, 44, was even sporting a rare smile in the pictures as he enjoyed a stroll with the Russian-born model and a wider group of people.

Irina, 35, and the Yeezy owner were first linked when the model starred in the rapper’s music video for his song Power in 2010.