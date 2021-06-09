Lagos challenges workers on innovation, creativity

Lagos State Government has tasked Administrative and Account Officers in the Pension Administration Agencies of the State to continue to think outside the box as they come up with better, newer and faster ways to serve pensioners in Lagos State.

Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle said this at an in-house training for Administrative/Human Resource and Finance/Account Officers held at Public Service Staff Development Center (PSSDC) Magodo, recently.

The Commissioner commended the officers on the success of the 2020 annual biometric verification exercise which was done online for the first time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that milestones like that are only reached when workers are ready to think outside the box and are not afraid to innovate.

Ponnle said, “Lagos State is a trailblazing State that has been internationally acclaimed as the most pension compliant in the country. Thus, it behoves on us who work in the Civil Service Pensions Office not to rest on our oars as we continue to find better, newer and faster ways to serve pensioners.

“As we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes to the way we do things around the globe. And now, there is a new normal in every sector. This is why the theme of this training, “New Trends in the Computation of Pensions and Gratuity Benefits in the Lagos State Pension Service’ is very apt.”

In his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Pensions Office, Dr. Olayiwole Onasanya, charged the officers not to relent in their duties but continue to make Lagos the state to beat when it comes to pension administration in Nigeria.

“Let me inform you that your labour and sweat was pivotal in the decision of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) to honour Governor Sanwo-Olu with the distinguished award of ‘Excellence and Greater Commitment to Pensioners Welfare at its 11th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference.’ As they say, the snowflake may not be able to claim responsibility for the blizzard but it played a part. Your effort, no matter how small, counts.”

In all, there were thirty-one (31) participant from the Civil Service Pensions Office, Lagos State Pensions Commission, Teaching Service Commission and Local Government Pensions Board.

Over the three days, seasoned facilitators from within the Public Service were involved to give lectures on topics such as: An Overview of Contributing Pensions Scheme in the Lagos State Public Service, Management of Pensions Scheme in Parastatals in the state Public Service, Career and Salary Progressions as it affects Computation of Gratuity and Pensions and others