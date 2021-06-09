Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social and Development on Friday said that plans have been concluded to host the Y2021 edition of the Ibile Youth Academy designed to productively engage the youth population across all the divisions of the State.

Lagos State Youth Leadership Initiative also known as IBILE Youth Academy comprising of youths from (Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos, Epe), is an annual youth leadership training platform which was established in 2017 to inculcate in the youths the virtues of citizenship, leadership and volunteerism.

According to a statement from the Director, Public Affairs Unit in the Ministry, Mrs Olabisi Adeola, the intention of government for the programme is to use it as a platform to ignite the spirit of personal development and transformation required for a bright future and community development.

The Director added that the programme of activities for the event will take place virtually and physically at different Youth Centres across the State.

The Centres according to her are: “Ikorodu Division, Monday, 5th July, 2021-Igbogbo Youth Centre.

*Badagry Division, Tuesday, 6th July 2021- Oto Awori Youth Centre.

*Ikeja Division, Wednesday, 7th July 2021- Ikeja Youth Centre.

*Epe Division, Thursday, 8th July 2021- Popo Oba Youth Centre.

*Lagos Division, Friday, 9th July, 2021-Onikan Youth Centre.

She added that the Closing Ceremony/Unveiling of the IBILE AMBASSADORS will take place on Friday, 16th July, 2021at 10:00 am.

Mrs Olabisi further stated that the Honourable Commissioner, MYSD, Mr Segun Dawodu will declare the Virtual Training open on Tuesday, 29th June 2021 and will also lead the closing of the Physical Training by giving out certificates to selected participants on Friday, 9th July 2021.

The Ibile Youth Academy is expected to produce 2021/2022 State Youth Ambassador and 5 Divisional Ambassadors who are usually saddled with the responsibilities of executing projects and organising programmes for youths in their areas.