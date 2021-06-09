By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, on Tuesday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Research and Development.

NiMet`s Director-General, Prof. Mansur Matazu, said such a deal will strengthen synergy already existing between the two bodies towards capacity building.

According to him, the move will also promote national development.

Matazu said singing MoU with institutions of higher learning was one of the mandates of NiMet to upgrade to World Meteorological Organistion (WMO) standard.

He said more than 113 such institutions are already benefiting from the agency’s products.

“We want to collaborate with you in terms of research and exchange of data. We believe many of our staff will benefit from your university regarding capacity building.

“So signing the MoU will be the beginning of all these. We have signed more than 15 MoUs with universities. 10 of them will have to be pursued to logical conclusions.

“I am sure you will be part of them. We look forward to more colourful collaboration in terms of research, staff exchange and capacity building,“ he said.

Responding, Prof. Iwe Ofo, the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, thanked the Director General for establishing a weather station in the institution.

Ofo said the MoU with NiMet will increase mutual benefits between the organisations.

“We are so pleased to be here to represent Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, one of the three universities of Agriculture in Nigeria.

“We have been on this matter for almost two years. I am excited being here to handle this aspect of the gesture you really initiated.

“We realised that one of the demands of NiMet is to agree that we are working together. It is well settled today,“ he said.