By Abankula

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has given reasons the world will never take President Buhari’s administration serious in its fight against terrorism.

“Until @NigeriaGov proscribe Miyetti Allah, Fulani Terror Herdsmen, Al-Queda in the Maghreb, Islamic State in West Africa Province & Ansaru, as terrorist organisations, the world won’t take @NGRPresident serious”, Kanu stated on Twitter..

“The world is aware that #Nigeria is a terror enabling state.FACT!”, he added.

His tweet was based on a 2018 Global Terrorism Index report, which ranked Nigeria’s Fulani militants as the fourth deadliest terror group in the world.

However the same index did not give the same ranking to the Fulani militants in its latest report, though Nigeria is ranked third as most inflicted by terrorism because of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

The leading four terror groups today are Taliban, Boko Haram, ISIL and Al Shabaab.

But Kanu oblivious of the new report said: “Over 30,000 have died & nearly 3m displaced by #BokoHaram terror in #Nigeria. #Fulani terrorists have killed over 5,000 & displaced over 100,000”, Kanu tweeted further.

“Instead of punishing them, @NigeriaGov rewards them, claiming they’re repentant. Yet it targets a nonviolent #IPOB”, Kanu said in another tweet.

The Nigerian government proscribed Kanu’s IPOB in , labelling it a terror group.

It has accused the group of terrorism in recent days, in the wake of attacks on public assets, police stations and personnel, soldiers in the south east and south south regions of Nigeria.

IPOB has also featured in Buhari government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, accusing Twitter of giving a “banned terror group”, its platform to undermine the peace and stability of Nigeria.