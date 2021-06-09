By Taiwo Okanlawon

‘Rattlesnake: the Ahanna Story’, a movie by Award-winning movie producer, Charles Okpaleke’s Play Network Studio is finally joining the increasing list of Nollywood titles on Netflix.

According to executive producer, Okpaleke, the movie has been licensed by Netflix for international release.

“Movie-making has made the list of “my few favourite things”.

“I wouldn’t stop giving Nigerians the quality of movies they deserve. The good thing about this industry is the ability it gives creatives to export their talents, and businesses their brands to the universe.

“Nigeria is blessed with amazing actors, writers, producers, directors, DOPs and so on. Even with the challenges, we face in pre-production, principal photography and post-production we still find ways to make it work.

“Shout out to my Rattlesnake team!! I can’t wait for Nigerians in diaspora and the international community as a whole to see this master piece on @naijaonnetflix,” Okpaleke wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, the reboot brings twists to the original classic by Amaka Igwe that follows the story of Ahanna, a young man who turns to crime following the betrayal of his uncle and mother.

He sets up a gang of multi-talented criminals called The Armandas and they thrive till they meet their waterloo.

It stars Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre, Odera Adimorah, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards as well as Nollywood veterans Chinyere Wilfred, Chiwetelu Agu, Ejike Asiegbu, Nobert Young, Gloria Young and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The reboot premiered in November 2020, a few months after the government eased off the Covid-19 lockdown. Amid the pandemic, the film reportedly grossed N70 million in box office.

This will be Play Network’s second film on the streamer, following the debut of its multiple award-winning ‘Living In Bondage: Breaking Free’.