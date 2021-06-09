By Daniels Ekugo

The official report to mark seven years of the NDA government, which will be published by the Press Information Bureau, describes efforts by the government and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi on three aspects, reforms, welfare, and the management of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The ruling dispensation has already taken a call not to organise any public function on the anniversary on account of the pandemic.

Instead, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of covering 100,000 villages and organising 50,000 blood donation camps across the country. Ministers have been asked to visit at least two villages or interact with people through Video.

India was feted for its handling of the disease during the first wave but has come in for criticism from several quarters for its handling of the second wave of infections and for a faltering vaccine drive.

The government has repeatedly insisted it is increasing the supply of vaccines and the report says that the capacity of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine, developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will grow to 100 million doses per month by December.

The draft says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “playing a leading role” and “taking many decisive steps” to tackle the Covid19 pandemic.

It lists the PM’s interventions including approval for the purchase of oxygen concentrators and other materials from the PM-Cares fund, his virtual meetings with chief ministers to push for more testing and vaccination sites, and his engagements with various stakeholders including doctors and scientists.