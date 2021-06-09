L-R: Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the IGP’s visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
By Nimot Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday received the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman at the Lagos House, Marina.
During the IGP’s visit, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu and DIG David Folawiyo were present.
See more photos below
L-R: Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman and Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo, during the IGP’s visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
L-R: Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Assistant Inspector General in-charge of Zone 2 (Lagos and Ogun), AIG Johnson Kokumo; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba Usman briefing journalists during the IGP’s visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
L-R: Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman receiving a plaque from Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during his visit to the Governor, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?