By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday received the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman at the Lagos House, Marina.

During the IGP’s visit, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu and DIG David Folawiyo were present.

See more photos below