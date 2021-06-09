Spain has retained 11 of their Under-21 players who featured against Lithuania on Tuesday, with Luis Enrique’s Euro 2020 squad having been hit by coronavirus cases.

La Roja’s preparations for the tournament have been hit with Sergio Busquets testing positive on Sunday.

The entire team was forced into isolation, and Diego Llorente then also tested positive on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s friendly against Lithuania also had to be re-arranged, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) promoting their entire Under-21s side which won 4-0.

Luis Enrique had already created a parallel training bubble with standby players before Llorente’s positive test, including Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Raul Albiol and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With Spain starting their campaign against Sweden on Monday, 11 of the players who played against Lithuania have now been added to that separate training bubble.

The following are the players, Alvaro Fernandez, Oscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Alejandro Pozo, Brahim Diaz, Martin Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino, Javi Puado and Bryan Gil.

