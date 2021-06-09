Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, has expressed shock over the demise of Prophet TB Joshua.

TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), was confirmed dead on Sunday morning after he had hosted a programme.

Jeremiah while reacting to Joshua’s death described the deceased as a Kingdom General who needed to be celebrated, dead or alive.

Jeremiah said TB Joshua lived a good life by affecting many lives positively while he was alive, stressing that the deceased man of God must have gained entrance into heaven where he would rest with the Lord.

While leading his church congregation to mourn the late prophet, the billionaire pastor and his members observed one-minute silence in honour of the deceased.

“The church of God has lost a soldier but heaven gained a soul. We pray for the family and the entire members of SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, that they will be comforted in Jesus Name,” he said.