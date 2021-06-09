By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems has been nominated for the 2021 BET Awards, in the Viewers’ Choice: ‘Best New International Act’ category.

The 25-year-old singer was nominated alongside Elaine, South African singer; Arlo Parks and Bree Runway, British musicians.

Bramsito and Ronisia, two French acts, and MC Dricka, a Brazilian singer also got on the nomination list.

The BET AWARDS 2021 will air Live, Monday, June 28 on BET Africa, DStv channel 122, at 1am WAT/2am CAT. You can also catch the repeat at 7pm WAT/8pm CAT on the same day.

“The ‘Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category was created to award breakthrough talent and emerging voices in music from around the world,” said Monde Twala, SVP of BET International. “We’re thrilled to honor this year’s exceptional nominees on the global ‘BET Awards’ platform.”

Now in its twenty-first year, the BET AWARDS continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the most beautiful aspects of the global black experience – celebrating black music’s present and future, elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Voting for the ‘BET AWARDS 2021 Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ will run from 3pm WAT/4pm CAT June 7 to 3pm WAT/4pm CAT June 11. For the latest BET AWARDS2021 news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

The nominees for the ‘BET AWARDS 2021 Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act’ category are:

TEMS (NIGERIA)

ELAINE (SOUTH AFRICA)

ARLO PARKS (UK)

BRAMSITO (FRANCE)

BREE RUNWAY (UK)

MC DRICKA (BRAZIL)

RONISIA (FRANCE)

