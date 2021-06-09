Twitter-banned former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the Buhari government over its decision to block access to Twitter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump congratulated Nigeria and called on more nations to follow suit, New York Post reports.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard.

“Competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

Donald Trump got a permanent ban from Twitter in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Facebook also announced on Friday that its own ban on the former president would remain in place until at least Jan. 7, 2023, but could be extended.