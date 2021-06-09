The United States is increasing the pressure on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration after the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

The US Mission in Nigeria on Wednesday conveyed the message of a top American official, Samantha Power, calling for the reversal of the ban on Twitter.

Power who is a senior diplomat is the current Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Power in her message to the Nigerian government said: “There are nearly 40M Twitter users in #Nigeria, and the country is home to Africa’s largest tech hub.

“This suspension is nothing more than state-sanctioned denial of free speech and should be reversed immediately. #KeepitOn.”

Power was the 28th US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017.

The federal government on June 4, 2021, suspended Twitter indefinitely after Buhari’s tweet was deleted.

The President had stated that many of those misbehaving in the South-East region were young and did not witness the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the civil war.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand”, the former General warned.

After the deletion, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, condemned “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

The actions are being criticized by Nigerians, countries, local and international organizations.

On Tuesday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and concerned citizens filed a lawsuit against the Buhari administration over “the unlawful suspension of Twitter”.

The plaintiffs, in the suit filed by legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN), want an end to the criminalization of Nigerians using the microblogging site, the repression of human rights, freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.